The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Ian Smith On Why Losing Weight Isn’t About Eating Perfectly [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
8 reads
Leave a comment


Dr. Ian Smith came through to visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and talk about some of the healthy choices we can make to start off a brand new year fresh. He talks about the challenge of drinking enough water, and how those who don’t like the taste of pure water can spice things up without compromising the daily h2o quota.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He also breaks down the trickery that lies between labels that proudly boast “fat free” or “sugar free”- usually, that means there’s some extra something in there that we don’t want. Plus, Dr. Ian also discusses how to “recover” after a cleanse or crash-diet. He explains that its the choices we make that really matter, not how much food we can cut from our diets. Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss the key elements to a successful weight loss journey in exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Discusses The New Workout To Help You Lose Weight Fast [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith On How To Help Overweight Family Members [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Collier’s Explains How To Get Rid Of Bloating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

Continue reading Dr. Ian Smith On Why Losing Weight Isn’t About Eating Perfectly [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

cleanse , dr ian smith , Loss , Shred , weight

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 day ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 4 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 5 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 5 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 7 days ago