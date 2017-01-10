Fasho Celebrity News
Migos Scores It’s First # 1 On Hot 100 With Bad & Boujee!!!

Congrats To  Migos

Migos song Bad & Boujee has made it to number 1!!!

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bad and Boujee.” Lil Uzi Vert, who guests on the track, also earns his first placement atop the coveted chart with the popular smash.

BILLBOARD HOT 100 TOP 10

1. Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
2. Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
3. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – “Closer”
4. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – “Starboy”
5. Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
6. Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side”
7. Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Don’t Wanna Know”
8. DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber – “Let Me Love You”
9. Drake – “Fake Love”
10. Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello – “Bad Things”

 

With the help of Donald Glover acceptance speech at the Golden Globes has pushed Migos to the top of the charts… I’m so proud of this group they have been grinding for a long time, I’m so proud of these 3 young black men.

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

