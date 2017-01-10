Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Mike Tyson Records A Soulja Boy Diss Track!!!

11 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
49 reads
Mike Tyson and Chris Brown done made a Soulja Boy diss track. Check it out below is it Fasho or FaNo???

 

Mike Tyson had a few words to say on Instagram.

 

Check out Soulja Boy training in the gym

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

