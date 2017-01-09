The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Meek Mill’s Beef With Drake Ruin His Relationship With Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
After many weeks of speculation, Nicki Minaj took to social media to confirm the rumors that she and Meek Mill‘s relationship is indeed over. While tabloids have constantly pointed to the notion that another woman is the reason for their romance’s demise, Da Brat can’t help but wonder if Meek’s infamous loss to Drake in their very public beef could have sowed seeds that eventually soured their relationship.

Plus, based on that possibility, Rickey Smiley gives all those guys out there some tips on what to do if a similar situation were to play out in their non-celebrity relationships. Click on the audio player to hear more of this funny conversation in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST for more funny conversations!

