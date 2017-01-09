The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Last night, on the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover took home not just one, but two trophies for his show, Atlanta. In his acceptance speech, he gave props to two groups of people who do not typically get such acclaim during major award show speeches- Migos, and the black people of the city of Atlanta.

As Headkrack notes, this moment (and more like it which occurred throughout last night’s show) represented a major win for hip-hop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

