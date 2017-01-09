The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Does Kim Burrell Deserve The Backlash For Her Anti-Gay Sermon? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
5 reads
Leave a comment


Kim Burrell has found herself in the center of controversy, as a sermon she was giving surfaced online. In the sermon, she was preaching about homosexuality as a sin. The backlash was swift; she lost out on appearances and performances, and her radio show was even cancelled.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

All of this comes down just as she is set to to do promotion for the film “Hidden Figures,” the soundtrack for which she is singing on. On the one hand, it seems like a harsh punishment for all of these opportunities to vanish from under her, but on the other hand, did she really have go that far in the sermon? Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kim Burrell, Chris Brown & Soulja Boy & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiny Discusses Backlash After Naming Daughter Heiress Harris [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Oscar Backlash Against Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith Escalates To Gay Rumors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

TV Shows Cancelled Due To Controversy

12 photos Launch gallery

TV Shows Cancelled Due To Controversy

Continue reading Does Kim Burrell Deserve The Backlash For Her Anti-Gay Sermon? [EXCLUSIVE]

TV Shows Cancelled Due To Controversy

backlash , Christianity , Ellen DeGeneres , Gay , hidden figures , Kim Burrell , Pharrell , sermon

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 day ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 4 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 5 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 5 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 7 days ago