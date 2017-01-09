Does Kim Burrell Deserve The Backlash For Her Anti-Gay Sermon? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kim Burrell has found herself in the center of controversy, as a sermon she was giving surfaced online. In the sermon, she was preaching about homosexuality as a sin. The backlash was swift; she lost out on appearances and performances, and her radio show was even cancelled.

All of this comes down just as she is set to to do promotion for the film “Hidden Figures,” the soundtrack for which she is singing on. On the one hand, it seems like a harsh punishment for all of these opportunities to vanish from under her, but on the other hand, did she really have go that far in the sermon? Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

