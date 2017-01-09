The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

This year’s Oscar ceremony will actually include some diversity, with films like Hidden Figures, Fences, and Moonlight among those in the running for some of the biggest awards of the evening. Industry chatter pegged Fences’ Viola Davis as the potential big winner for Oscar night, but Psychic Wayne says it looks like something big might be in the cards for another deserving star.

Check out the exclusive video above to hear him explain more, and answer some listeners’ questions in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

