Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

All Black Movies Don’t Look Alike: #BlackTwitter Goes In On ‘Hidden Fences’ With #GoldenGlobeErrors

1 day ago

Radio Blog
4 reads
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


The 2017 Golden Globes are over, but #BlackTwitter is keeping the party going and it’s glorious.

Last night, in case you missed it, a red carper reporter accidentally called the film Hidden Figures, “hidden fences” while interviewing Pharrell and it didn’t take long for the Internets to react with a befitting hashtag and plethora of hilarious memes.


Keep scrolling for the funniest #GoldenGlobeErrors tweets:

RELATED STORIES:

2017 Golden Globes Top Moments: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Award, Donald Glover Wins Twice & More!

TREND REPORT: Winter Wonderland And Princess Perfection At The 74th Annual Golden Globes

Meryl Streep Just Showed Everyone How To Be An Ally In Anti-Trump Globes Speech

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Valerie Macon and Getty Images

First through Tenth Tweet and Second through Eleventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

2017 golden globes , Pharrell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 day ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 4 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 5 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 5 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 5 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 5 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 5 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 6 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 6 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 6 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 7 days ago