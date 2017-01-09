9 O'Clock News
15 Golden Reactions: Twitter Turns #HiddenFences Flub Into Pure Gold

1 day ago

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Well, Black Twitter is officially 2-0 this year. First the classic reactions to Yahoo’s major social media debacle, which helped kick things off in 2017. 

Now, if you missed the Golden Globes last night, you may be asking yourself, why is #HiddenFences trending right now, did they win an award, aren’t they two separate movies?

Well the video below will answer all those posed questions, and Pharrell’s priceless facial expression helped kick off Twitter’s glorious reaction to this red carpet blunder (grabs popcorn):

 

 

Yeah, hit the blooper sounder after that question…She may need to reevaluate that question and ask herself about “the drinking” going on in the press room at the Golden Globes….

Either way, it led to Black Twitter staying undefeated in 2017, and gave us plenty of golden material to marvel at this morning.

Check out some of our favorite reactions we found in the gallery below! Tag @BoomPhilly on Twitter with your favorites!

15 Golden Reactions: Twitter Turns #HiddenFences Flub Into Gold

15 Golden Reactions: Twitter Turns #HiddenFences Flub Into Gold

15 Golden Reactions: Twitter Turns #HiddenFences Flub Into Gold


 

