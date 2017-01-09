15 Golden Reactions: Twitter Turns #HiddenFences Flub Into Pure Gold

Yahoo’s major social media debacle, which helped kick things off in 2017.

Well, Black Twitter is officially 2-0 this year. First the classic reactions to

Now, if you missed the Golden Globes last night, you may be asking yourself, why is #HiddenFences trending right now, did they win an award, aren’t they two separate movies?

Well the video below will answer all those posed questions, and Pharrell’s priceless facial expression helped kick off Twitter’s glorious reaction to this red carpet blunder (grabs popcorn):

Pharrell's face just held hundreds of years of whitewashing resolve #HiddenFences #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/OMAebhPjkb — Tonja Renée Stidhum (@EmbraceTheJ) January 9, 2017

Yeah, hit the blooper sounder after that question…She may need to reevaluate that question and ask herself about “the drinking” going on in the press room at the Golden Globes….

Either way, it led to Black Twitter staying undefeated in 2017, and gave us plenty of golden material to marvel at this morning.

