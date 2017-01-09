Drake Makes History!!!

Drake continues to break records, this time earning the distinction of having the highest-grossing hip-hop tour.

Pollstar tallied up the receipts and found that last year’s Summer Sixteen tour, featuring Future, beat out all other acts in the genre — including Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour. Not only did Drake best his peers, he set a new record for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time after earning $84.3 million over 56 shows. Over 750 million tickets were sold at an average price of $112.08. (Instagram)

Fasho Thouughts: