Drake Makes History!!!

52 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Drake continues to break records, this time earning the distinction of having the highest-grossing hip-hop tour.

Pollstar tallied up the receipts and found that last year’s Summer Sixteen tour, featuring Future, beat out all other acts in the genre — including Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour. Not only did Drake best his peers, he set a new record for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time after earning $84.3 million over 56 shows. Over 750 million tickets were sold at an average price of $112.08. (Instagram)

Fasho Thouughts:

  • The numbers would have been even bigger if it wasn’t for that ankle injury that caused Drizzy to postpone the last six shows.
  • Even though he broke the record for hip-hop concert sales, Drake still didn’t crack the Top 10. Acts like Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce earned nearly three times what Drake did.
  • Saint Pablo was the second highest-grossing hip-hop tour of the year, with $52.8 million from 41 dates.
  • 2016 was a huge year for Drake — now he’ll have to find a way to top it.
