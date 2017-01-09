Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Donald Glover: Migos Are This Generation’s Beatles!!!

54 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
2 reads
Leave a comment

You’ve probably seen or heard by now how Donald Glover used his time on stage at the Golden Globes to give someone else shine — Migos.

The Atlanta creator and star shouted out the Atlanta trio during his acceptance speech for Best Television Series during Sunday night’s ceremony. After he thanked the group for making “Bad and Boujee,” reporters had questions — namely, who or what is Migos?

Glover called Migos “The Beatles of this generation” and said that they deserve more respect for their art and their following. He also sang the praises of “Bad and Boujee,” saying, “Honestly that song’s just fly… There’s no better song to have sex to.

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

14 photos Launch gallery

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Continue reading Donald Glover: Migos Are This Generation’s Beatles!!!

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Melanin was all over in style at the 47th Annual Golden Globes awards.  Check out some of our favorite stars and what they wore.

 

are , beatles , donald glover , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , generations , Migos , This

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 3 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 3 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 4 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 4 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 4 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 4 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 5 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 5 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 5 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 6 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 6 days ago