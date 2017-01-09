Donald Glover: Migos Are This Generation’s Beatles!!!

2 reads Leave a comment
You’ve probably seen or heard by now how Donald Glover used his time on stage at the Golden Globes to give someone else shine — Migos.
The Atlanta creator and star shouted out the Atlanta trio during his acceptance speech for Best Television Series during Sunday night’s ceremony. After he thanked the group for making “Bad and Boujee,” reporters had questions — namely, who or what is Migos?
Glover called Migos “The Beatles of this generation” and said that they deserve more respect for their art and their following. He also sang the praises of “Bad and Boujee,” saying, “Honestly that song’s just fly… There’s no better song to have sex to.
Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes
14 photos Launch gallery
Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes
1. Viola Davis1 of 14
2. Viola Davis2 of 14
3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend3 of 14
4. Pharrelle Williams and wife4 of 14
5. Kerry Washington5 of 14
6. Kerry WashingtonSource:Instagram 6 of 14
7. Issa Rae7 of 14
8. Issa Rae8 of 14
9. Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino9 of 14
10. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 10 of 14
11. Tracee Ellis Ross11 of 14
12. Tracee Ellis Ross12 of 14
13. Naomie HarrisSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Regina KingSource:Instagram 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours