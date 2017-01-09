Donald Glover: Migos Are This Generation’s Beatles!!!

You’ve probably seen or heard by now how Donald Glover used his time on stage at the Golden Globes to give someone else shine — Migos.

The Atlanta creator and star shouted out the Atlanta trio during his acceptance speech for Best Television Series during Sunday night’s ceremony. After he thanked the group for making “Bad and Boujee,” reporters had questions — namely, who or what is Migos?

Glover called Migos “The Beatles of this generation” and said that they deserve more respect for their art and their following. He also sang the praises of “Bad and Boujee,” saying, “Honestly that song’s just fly… There’s no better song to have sex to.