#OnAirWithKingSharif Lil Yachty – Shoot Out The Roof (Video)

55 mins ago

On Air With King
Lil Yachty drops his “Shout Out The Roof” video off his “Summer Songs 2” Project.  This is a great way to kick off 2017, having The Sailing Team right beside him in all white paint suits and shades, ready for paint ball wars with whomever. I would assume this was an extremely fun video to shoot. Watch Lil Yachty and His Sailing Team shoot off the roof below.

 

 

