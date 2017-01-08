OnAirWithKingSharif Lil Yachty – Shoot Out The Roof (Video)

4 reads Leave a comment
Lil Yachty drops his “Shout Out The Roof” video off his “Summer Songs 2” Project. This is a great way to kick off 2017, having The Sailing Team right beside him in all white paint suits and shades, ready for paint ball wars with whomever. I would assume this was an extremely fun video to shoot. Watch Lil Yachty and His Sailing Team shoot off the roof below.
Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]
32 photos Launch gallery
Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]
1. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]1 of 32
2. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]2 of 32
3. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]3 of 32
4. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]4 of 32
5. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]5 of 32
6. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]6 of 32
7. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]7 of 32
8. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]8 of 32
9. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]9 of 32
10. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]10 of 32
11. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]11 of 32
12. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]12 of 32
13. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]13 of 32
14. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]14 of 32
15. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]15 of 32
16. Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos via @TheBnjmns]16 of 32
17. 1481315428085117 of 32
18. 1481315408423618 of 32
19. 1481315389218219 of 32
20. 1481315371218220 of 32
21. 1481315355817521 of 32
22. 1481315335027622 of 32
23. 1481315316823 of 32
24. 1481315296337424 of 32
25. 1481315274296925 of 32
26. 148131525114726 of 32
27. 148131521730327 of 32
28. 1481315202781628 of 32
29. 1481315188610929 of 32
30. 1481315175361230 of 32
31. 1481315161144131 of 32
32. 1481315145149832 of 32
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing
OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com
comments – Add Yours