The Fasho Kicks Calendar!!!

Fasho KICKS CALENDAR, your weekly guide to the hottest pairs dropping in the next seven days. Here’s what to rock and what to stock.

Nike Flyknit Racer “Rough Green” (Out Friday at 10 a.m.) $150. Available from Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. The Nike Flyknit Racer is extremely popular, and its latest release comes in a “Rough Green” colorway. The earthy tone makes it easy to wear with anything.

Air Jordan 35 “Stealth” (Out Saturday at 10 a.m.) $290. Available from Nike SNKRS and other select retailers.

Originally released in 1999, the Jordan 35 is famous for two reasons — it was MJ’s first post-retirement sneaker, which means he never wore it on the court, and it was designer Tinker Hatfield’s least favorite pair of all time. Now, 16 years later, let’s see if the tide has changed for this polarizing silhouette.

Air Jordan 31 “Black Toe (Out Saturday at 10 a.m.)$185. Available from Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. The “Black Toe” colorway draws inspiration from the Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 1 Rare Air “Max Orange” (Out Saturday at 10 a.m.) $140. Available at Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. The Rare Air spinoff of the Jordan 1 launched last year, and 2017 will see many more versions of the silhouette. The first this year is “Max Orange,” which has a color scheme similar to the famous “Shattered Backboard” 1s. Special details include stitched Nike Air logos on the heels, Air Jordan branding on the ankles and removable tongue patches.

Nike Kobe A.D. “Chrome” (Out Saturday at 10 a.m.) $160. Available at Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. Late last year, Nike introduced Kobe’s first post-retirement sneaker. Sharing a lot of DNA with the Kobe 12, these low-top kicks feature a white and silver colorway with red accents and icy translucent midsoles.

Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” and “Hot Punch” (Out Saturday at 10 a.m.) $120. Available at Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker gets two new paint jobs. The “Samurai” originally dropped on Christmas Day in limited quantities and sold out instantly. Now, the “Samurai” sees a wider release alongside a brand new colorway — “Hot Punch” featuring hot punch accents.