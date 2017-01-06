Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

This is very good news for the former NBA star.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
3 reads
Leave a comment

The past year has been a very tumultuous one for former NBA star Lamar Odom. After being near death back in October 2015 after OD’ing at a Nevada brothel, dealing with the long process to recovery, going back and forth with his divorce from Khloe Kardashian and reports of returning to old habits, Odom has been through a lot in a little over a year.

LOS ANGELES, CA  SEPTEMBER 28, 2012: Lamar Odom sits for his first interview as a Los Angeles Clipp

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty


Finally there is some very good news surrounding Lamar Odom and that is because he is fresh out of rehab after successfully completing his program, according to a new report by E! News. Odom checked himself into a 30-day rehabilitation program and is now finished with his in-house treatment.

While receiving treatment at the facility, Odom was also regularly attending both individual and group therapy sessions. Sources say that he was happy and looked very refreshed upon his departure from rehab. This positive news comes on the heels of a nice holiday season, as he spent New Year’s with his teenage son and daughter.

Odom’s attorney gave a statement on his client’s outlook and focus for the New Year, stating “It’s 100 percent of bettering himself,” he said. “Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life,” he said. “There’s a lot to live for. He’s young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.”

It’s so nice to see Lamar Odom come back from such a terrifying ordeal that could have ended in fatality. As long as he surrounds himself with the right people, he should continue to prosper and be around for his family for many years to come.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/playlist/reality-tv-couples-whose-reality-didnt-end-well/item/2919841/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2920083/whoopi-goldberg-fashion-group-international-rising-star-awards/

celebrity news , celebrity rehab , Entertainment News , Lamar Odom , sports news

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 12 hours ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 14 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 18 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 1 day ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 2 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 3 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 3 days ago
Brandy Reveals A Devastating Secret About Her Past
 3 days ago
Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage
 4 days ago
Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her…
 4 days ago
Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For…
 4 days ago
Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail…
 4 days ago