Kidnapped and Tortured on FB Live

Have we gotten to the point where people forget that we are human beings? Are we a country that lacks compassion? I ask these type of questions when I hear stories like this one.

An 18 year old mentally challenged man was kidnapped and tortured for voting for President Elect Trump. Four African American teens have been charged with multiple things including aggravated kidnapping, and hate crime.

“The victim had been missing since Sunday and was found disoriented Wednesday. Cops later identified him as the man in the social media clip in which the suspects shouted “F*** Donald Trump” and “F*** white people” during a 30 minute torture session that included the victim’s scalp getting sliced.” – TMZ

This video is disturbing, watch with caution.



