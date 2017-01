I guess New Year, New Me is the motto Nicki is going for to kick off 2017.

We’ve talked previously about this break up, but Nicki has officially confirmed it on Twitter.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

And when I say ya’ll waste NOOO time shooting your shot..

#LilDuval already in #NickiMinaj 's comments trying to take his shot 😂😂 #TSRComedy A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Looks like Nicki is ready to start the year off fresh. I expect nothing but heat from her now.

