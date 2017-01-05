Ain’t No Publicity Stunt. J. Lo and Drake Are The Real Deal

If you’re like me, you were wondering if Drake and J. Lo’s relationship was just for the likes on IG. (A part of me still thinks it is) Looks like the two have been getting real cozy and moving quick.

“Between time spent in the recording studio and steamy nights out (see: their New Year’s Eve date at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan), “they’ve gotten very close fast,” says a Lopez confidant, adding that the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “gets really excited to see him.”

For Lopez, the 30-year-old’s appeal is twofold. Named the fifth-wealthiest hip-hop artist by Forbes in 2016 (he has a net worth of $60 million to her reported $300 million), “he’s not only a sexy guy,” says the Lopez insider, “but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”

And then there are his smooth moves. When Drake learned the Bronx native had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school, he formulated a grand gesture.

Choosing an L.A. church as the setting for a December 29 winter wonderland-themed formal, he created a scene straight out of Degrassi High. He had the space decked out with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe, hired a band and arranged for he and Lopez (sporting a floral corsage, of course) to be crowned king and queen.

“He wanted her to have that experience,” explains a source. It was his fantasy too. Notes a Drake pal, “She was his childhood crush!” -US Weekly

