JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Ain’t No Publicity Stunt. J. Lo and Drake Are The Real Deal

23 hours ago

justash
13 reads
Leave a comment
JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE...The Vegas Return At The AXIS At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

If you’re like me, you were wondering if Drake and J. Lo’s relationship was just for the likes on IG. (A part of me still thinks it is) Looks like the two have been getting real cozy and moving quick.

“Between time spent in the recording studio and steamy nights out (see: their New Year’s Eve date at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan), “they’ve gotten very close fast,” says a Lopez confidant, adding that the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “gets really excited to see him.”

For Lopez, the 30-year-old’s appeal is twofold. Named the fifth-wealthiest hip-hop artist by Forbes in 2016 (he has a net worth of $60 million to her reported $300 million), “he’s not only a sexy guy,” says the Lopez insider, “but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”

And then there are his smooth moves. When Drake learned the Bronx native had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school, he formulated a grand gesture.

Choosing an L.A. church as the setting for a December 29 winter wonderland-themed formal, he created a scene straight out of Degrassi High. He had the space decked out with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe, hired a band and arranged for he and Lopez (sporting a floral corsage, of course) to be crowned king and queen.

“He wanted her to have that experience,” explains a source. It was his fantasy too. Notes a Drake pal, “She was his childhood crush!” -US Weekly

CoquitoPapi though …..Coquito…damn who's got some 151. #drake #choquitopapi #jlo #puertorico #coquito #rum #151

A photo posted by Skilo V The Victor (@vicflair) on

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Drake , J.LO , Just Ash , Just in , This Just In , Together

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 12 hours ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 14 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 18 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 1 day ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 2 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 3 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 3 days ago
Brandy Reveals A Devastating Secret About Her Past
 3 days ago
Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage
 4 days ago
Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her…
 4 days ago
Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For…
 4 days ago
Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail…
 4 days ago