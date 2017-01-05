Would You Quit Your Job To Take IG Photos???

Would you quit your job to take Instagram photos? If you answered yes you might want to check this out.

Royal Caribbean is looking to hire a master Instagrammer for a paid summer “intern-ship,” for which you’ll be required to snap and post eye-popping shots from a three-month trip around the world. Okay, now that you’ve regained consciousness, here’s how it works:

All you have to do is, just post your most incredible travel photos from now until January 31 and include @RoyalCaribbeanUK #ExtraordinaryExplorer in the caption. ( Complex)