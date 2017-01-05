Fasho Celebrity News
Would You Quit Your Job To Take IG Photos???

1 day ago

Don Juan Fasho
Distant boat with tourists on The Blue Lagoon

Source: Ian Cumming / Getty

Would you quit your job to take Instagram photos? If you answered yes you might want to check this out.

Royal Caribbean is looking to hire a master Instagrammer for a paid summer “intern-ship,” for which you’ll be required to snap and post eye-popping shots from a three-month trip around the world. Okay, now that you’ve regained consciousness, here’s how it works:

All you have to do is, just post your most incredible travel photos from now until January 31 and include @RoyalCaribbeanUK #ExtraordinaryExplorer in the caption. ( Complex)

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

