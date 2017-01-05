Migos announced on Instagram that their new album, Culture, will be out on January 27th. I’m looking forward to this project, because they had a wonderful 2016… It seems like they were on every song last year.

Migos 10 photos Launch gallery Migos 1. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 10 2. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 10 3. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 10 4. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 10 5. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 10 6. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 10 7. Migos 7 of 10 8. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 10 9. 14662978092122 Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 10 10. Migos Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Migos Announced New Album On The Way! Migos