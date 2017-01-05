Migos Announced New Album On The Way!

2 reads Leave a comment
Migos announced on Instagram that their new album, Culture, will be out on January 27th. I’m looking forward to this project, because they had a wonderful 2016… It seems like they were on every song last year.
Migos
10 photos Launch gallery
Migos
1. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 10
2. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 10
3. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 10
4. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 10
5. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 10
6. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 10
7. Migos7 of 10
8. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 10
9. 14662978092122Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 10
10. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours