Migos Announced New Album On The Way!

1 day ago

Don Juan Fasho
106 & Party

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Migos announced on Instagram that their new album, Culture, will be out on January 27th. I’m looking forward to this project, because they had a wonderful 2016… It seems like they were on every song last year.

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Migos

