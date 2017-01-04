Fight Breaks Out At Ricky Harris’s Funeral

49 reads Leave a comment
The last thing anyone expects to happen, is a fight breaking out at a funeral.
Welp that’s what happened at Ricky Harris’s funeral and Sherri Shepard got it on video.
“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral!” Shepherd, 49, could be heard saying in the background as she filmed from the outside of the funeral home.
According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard tackled him.
“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said… – Love b Scott
Snoop later went to IG to release a statement.
Let’s do better people.
