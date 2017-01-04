Fight Breaks Out At Ricky Harris’s Funeral

The last thing anyone expects to happen, is a fight breaking out at a funeral.

Welp that’s what happened at Ricky Harris’s funeral and Sherri Shepard got it on video.

“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral!” Shepherd, 49, could be heard saying in the background as she filmed from the outside of the funeral home.

According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard tackled him.

“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said… – Love b Scott

A fight at a funeral https://t.co/EPOHTKoP3Y — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 3, 2017

Snoop later went to IG to release a statement.

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Let’s do better people.

