Lil Wayne Teased New Music Is On The Way!!!

If late-night Facebook posts are to be believed, Lil Wayne plans to flood the streets with new music soon.
Weezy made a cryptic post late last Tuesday night seemingly implying that Tha Carter Five is finally going to be released. He also appeared to tease a trio of other projects. The post was short and sweet, with a picture of Wayne surrounded by a bunch of people. The text reads, “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money.”
Break that down, and it seems to suggest fans will get Tha Carter Five, Funeral and Dedication 6 in the near future. It’s up for debate whether that mention of Young Money is a new label compilation or just a shoutout to Wayne’s squad.
Talk About It:
- Did Wayne and Birdman finally work out their beef? Or does he have another plan?
- We’re long overdue for a proper Wayne project. We want an album and the mixtape, Weezy.
- Our fingers are crossed but we’re not gonna hold our breath on any of these.
- Did he have to buy the album back from Martin Shkreli?
