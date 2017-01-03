Kim Burrell Gets the Boot from “Ellen” After Her Church Sermon Goes Viral

“She’s not performing,” Janelle Monae told TMZ when they asked her about the furor surrounding Burrell’s slot on the talk show.

Burell was captured by a churchgoer in Houston delivering a sermon in which she called LGBT people “perverts” and implied that they would die because of their orientation.

“You play with the homosexual spirit in God’s house and you’ll die from it in 2017,” she said.

Monae — who is also appearing on the same episode to talk about her role in the film — shared her opinion on Burrell’s sermon with the paparazzi.

“I don’t stand for any hate speech,” she said. “Or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

