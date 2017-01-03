Kim Burrell Gets the Boot from “Ellen” After Her Church Sermon Goes Viral

Ellen DeGeneres
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty
has reportedly booted gospel singer Kim Burrell
from a performance on her show after her homophobic remarks caused a bit of controversy
. Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures
soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams
on January 5, but she landed in hot water after a clip of her preaching anti-gay sentiments to a Houston church
went viral.
“She’s not performing,” Janelle Monae told TMZ when they asked her about the furor surrounding Burrell’s slot on the talk show.
Burell was captured by a churchgoer in Houston delivering a sermon in which she called LGBT people “perverts” and implied that they would die because of their orientation.
“You play with the homosexual spirit in God’s house and you’ll die from it in 2017,” she said.
Monae — who is also appearing on the same episode to talk about her role in the film — shared her opinion on Burrell’s sermon with the paparazzi.
“I don’t stand for any hate speech,” she said. “Or anything that targets our fellow brothers and sisters in a negative way.”
