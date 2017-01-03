Uncategorized
How Obama’s Latest Move Illustrates What His Legacy Will Be [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

As 2017 arrives, this sadly means that Barack Obama will soon be departing from the White House. Given that his presidency was marked by the wall of opposition put up against him by Republicans in government, Obama has accomplished a lot- especially in the last few months.

Jeff Johnson explains why Obama’s latest move is just one of many shining examples of the amazing legacy he will undoubtedly leave behind as the president who has had the most to overcome. Click on the audio player to hear Jeff break it down in this edition of ‘3 Things You Should Know’ on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

