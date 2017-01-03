Uncategorized
How Black Tony Got Arrested On Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley with a bizarre story of how he got arrested on Christmas. He says it all started because of his new dog and a terrible, jarring and tragic incident that happened with his cousin’s pet cat. He explains the whole strange occurrence to the whole morning show.

Click on the audio player to hear this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

