Yandy Didn’t Only Have Us Fooled, Add Mendeecees To The List

1 day ago

#GetCoveredTour - Press Conference

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Looks like Yandy Smith finally broke the ice to her “husband” Mandeecess, and he’s just as lost as the rest of us watching Love & Hip-Hop NY.

“On last night’s episode, Mendeecees seems to be surprised when he learns that Yandy still has not filed the appropriate paper work to legalize their union. Mendeecees, who is currently incarcerated, does not understand what is holding her back from doing this. During a phone conversation, Yandy explains,

The whole reason why I didn’t send it off — is because of the money issue.

The Jasmine Brand

Watch the conversation below…

Love & Hip Hop

