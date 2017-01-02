Uncategorized
Tyler Lepley On Resisting The Urge To Fall In Love On Set [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

14 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Actor Tyler Lepley is known for his roles on Tyler Perry & Oprah Winfrey‘s popular TV show, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” as well as his role in the film, “Ringside.” He talks about how grateful he is to be working on the fourth season of the OWN show, especially since he started the project not knowing how long it would last. He also talks about getting surprised Oprah on set,  resisting the urge to fall in love with his co-stars, and constantly being compared to Drake and Omari Hardwick.

Plus, he talks about working with Russ Parr, his failed dream of getting into the NBA, and what he was doing before his acting career began. Check out this exclusive video to for all of those answers in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Get more health and wellness tips here, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Behind the Scenes: ‘The Haves and Have Nots’ Press Event

Behind the Scenes: ‘The Haves and Have Nots’ Press Event

Behind the Scenes: ‘The Haves and Have Nots’ Press Event

Check out photos of the press event for Tyler Perry’s new show on OWN, “The Haves and the Have Nots.”


