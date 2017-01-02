2017 Most Anticipated Albums !!!

2016 was a big year for music but 2017 is shaping up to be even bigger. We’ve put together a rundown of some of the artists expected to drop new music in the new year.

Drake’s “playlist project” More Life was originally due out in December — which then changed to “the top of 2017.” So far we’ve heard “Fake Love” and “Two Birds, One Stone” previewed by the 6 God on OVO Sound — plus features from artists like 21 Savage.

Big Sean’s fourth full-length effort, I Decided, is due out on February 3rd. We’ve already heard the single “Bounce Back” and seen some of the merch — now we just have to wait and see if he can top 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are in the middle of a full-blown comeback after riding the Top 40 success of “All The Way Up” all the way to a Grammy nomination. The Terror Squad vets plan to drop Plato o Plomo, a.k.a. Silver or Lead, in February.

Wale’s Shine was supposed to drop last year, but it never appeared. Though the project doesn’t have an official release date, it’s still highly anticipated off the strength of lead single “My PYT.”

Lupe Fiasco announced his retirement at the end of last year before quickly taking it back. Now he claims he’s back on track and planning to drop Drogas Light on February 10th. Features include Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, and Big K.R.I.T.

Though nothing’s officially been announced, we also expect to see albums from Jay Z, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky and French Montana.

