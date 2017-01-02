Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Over The Celebrity Apprentice!!!

6 reads Leave a comment
With the show’s executive producer and founding host on to bigger and better things in politics, Celebrity Apprentice returns to the air tonight with a new name and former politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, taking over the CEO seat in the boardroom, which is now located in Los Angeles.
The contestants:
- Laila Ali – Retired boxer, TV host, daughter of Muhammad Ali
- Brooke Burke-Charvet – actress, host, fitness expert
- Eric Dickerson – Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
- Boy George – Culture Club singer, DJ, coach on the U.K. version of The Voice
- Dr. Matt Iseman – American Ninja Warrior host
- Carrie Keagan – Actress and former talk show host
- Carson Kressley – stylist, former star of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
- Lisa Leslie – Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, holder of an MBA
- Jon Lovitz – comedian, actor, onetime Saturday Night Live cast member
- Vince Neil – Mötley Crüe singer, businessman
- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – Former Jersey Shore star
- Kyle Richards – Former actress, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Chael Sonnen – mixed martial artist
- Porsha Williams – Real Housewives of Atlanta regular
- Ricky Williams – former NFL star, ESPN sports analyst
- Carnie Wilson – talk show host, singer in Wilson Phillips
