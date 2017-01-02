Fasho Celebrity News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Over The Celebrity Apprentice!!!

With the show’s executive producer and founding host on to bigger and better things in politics, Celebrity Apprentice returns to the air tonight with a new name and former politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, taking over the CEO seat in the boardroom, which is now located in Los Angeles.

The contestants:

  • Laila Ali – Retired boxer, TV host, daughter of Muhammad Ali
  • Brooke Burke-Charvet – actress, host, fitness expert
  • Eric Dickerson – Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
  • Boy GeorgeCulture Club singer, DJ, coach on the U.K. version of The Voice
  • Dr. Matt IsemanAmerican Ninja Warrior host
  • Carrie Keagan – Actress and former talk show host
  • Carson Kressley – stylist, former star of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
  • Lisa Leslie – Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, holder of an MBA
  • Jon Lovitz – comedian, actor, onetime Saturday Night Live cast member
  • Vince NeilMötley Crüe singer, businessman
  • Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – Former Jersey Shore star
  • Kyle Richards – Former actress, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Chael Sonnen – mixed martial artist
  • Porsha WilliamsReal Housewives of Atlanta regular
  • Ricky Williams – former NFL star, ESPN sports analyst
  • Carnie Wilson – talk show host, singer in Wilson Phillips
