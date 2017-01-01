Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Bella Ramalho

2016 was a difficult year for a lot of us, including those in the news media business. So can we really blamefor getting sh*t-faced during his live New Year’s Eve broadcast from New Orleans on CNN?

The veteran anchor’s antics included taking shots on camera, confessing his resolutions to an audience of millions, hollering at New Orleans party-goers in the street, and even getting his ear pierced on live television. Lit. As. F*ck.

Fans took to Twitter continued to post their favorite moments as he made the night increasingly more difficult for his co-anchor, Brooke Baldwin.

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him. Lemon handed her a drink, but she put it aside.

While Baldwin could have done without his drunk antics, Twitter could not get enough of it.

Drunk Don Lemon is my spirit animal — Dylan Andersen (@dylandersen) January 1, 2017

CNN is crazy. Don Lemon should have a weekly show where he drinks and tries to host 3 hours of programming — Murphey (@DPMurphey) January 1, 2017

No doubt Don Lemon needed a few too many drinks after 2016. We all did. — ♠️ (@AllahandroD) January 1, 2017

By the looks of the fan reactions, it seems like Lemon is more popular than ever. CNN might considering making Don’s New Year’s Eve special a permanent thing.

