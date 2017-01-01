Mariah Carey Spazzed Out Live On National TV For New Years Eve [VIDEO]

This is not a good look. Mariah Carey’s diva ego Mimi showed up for Dick Clark’s Rockin New Years Eve Show live from Time Square. Lets just say Dick Clark was probably the only one rockin.

Mariah Carey was scheduled to perform live to ring 2017 on the main stage in Time Square. Everything seemed perfect then thats when “IT” happened.

As soon as Mariah took the stage she immediately said she could hear, not in code, but literally said it for all of us in TV land to hear. It appeared, and according to Mariah her monitors weren’t working. She let the crowd know that since it was a live show she didn’t get to do a sound check. And instead of just trying to make the best of it, she decided to let the crowd sing her hit “Emotions”, but the crowd got emotional and booed her instead. She then decided to stay on stage and lip sync “We Belong Together”, but partially through the song she stopped doing that. (see the video below)

This was the most horrendous Diva moment you could have ever seen. The melt down top all melt down’s.

I don’t know how Mimi is going to get out this fiasco, but I can’t wait to hear her “official statement”.

Mariah Carey ended 2016 with this disaster of a performance. pic.twitter.com/5lMmtwhsuS — Cause We're Comedy (@CauseWereComedy) January 1, 2017

