Eight-Year-Old Banned From Cub Scouts For Being Transgender

The organization is standing by their decision.

24 hours ago

2016 was the year of discrimination, and it’s continuing to the bitter end.

An eight-year-old named Jo Maldonado from Secaucus, New Jersey, who identifies as transgender, has reportedly been kicked out of the Cub Scouts. The child was assigned female at birth but has identified as male for more than a year. Kristie Maldonado, the child’s mother, says he has been accepted as a boy in school and that it was complaints from parents who got her son kicked out of the Scouts.

Director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America, Effie Delimarkos, said in a statement, “No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation. Gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.” She also added that Joe “does not meet the eligibility requirements to participate in this program,” and the Boy Scouts “defer to the information provided for an individual’s birth certificate and their biological sex” in deciding who can join.

Joe said to NorthJersey.com, “My identity is a boy. If I was them, I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.”

There is a petition advocating for Jo to remain in the Cub Scouts.

 

LGBTQ rights , transgender

