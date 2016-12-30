Kanye West Has Been Putting In Over Time The Gym!!!

Kanye West has been putting in overtime at the gym as he works to recover from his mental breakdown last month.

TMZ reports that ‘Ye’s been in the gym five to six times a week. His intense workouts have reportedly helped him with both mental clarity and getting a good night’s sleep — two areas he was struggling in before. The two-hour, high-intensity sessions with celeb trainer Don Brooks reportedly include resistance training with bands, jump rope and one-on-one basketball.

Since starting the new fitness regimen, ‘Ye’s reportedly been “very present” with both Kim and the kids.

Talk About It: