Queen Beyonce She Runs the Charity World

Beyonce made the world a better place in 2016 — and not just with her music.

Do Something, an organization that encourages people to get involved in their communities, just put Bey at the top of this year’s Celebs Gone Good list, which singles out “celebrities who use their fame and influence to create positive change.”

Mrs. Carter took the top spot after a number of charitable endeavors, including the Tidal X: 10/15 concert, which raised money for the anti-poverty Robin Hood Foundation, as well as education-focused non-profits.

Following Beyonce at number two is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who drew attention to a number of important causes. That included teaming with Jennifer Lopez on a charity song in the wake of the mass shooting in Orlando this year.