Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.

The rocky relationship between the couple has apparently come to an end.

16 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Throughout the last year, hip-hop couple T.I. and wife Tiny have been plagued with rumors of cheating, breakups and having an open marriage. And while they both were always quick to shoot down any talk of trouble within their marriage, it appears that things were definitely not in a happy place. Sadly, it’s being reported that Tiny has officially filed for divorce from her husband T.I. after six years of marriage.

TMZ was the first to report the news, having obtained the official court documents of Tiny’s filing. Apparently, Tiny filed earlier this month, however no specific date has been released at press time.

The couple had been going through a difficult time recently, stemming from Tiny taking a picture at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party with Floyd Mayweather, whom T.I. has had beef with in the past. Both T.I. and Tiny voiced their opinions on the photo on social media and all was thought to be fine, but we now know that it was not.

This story is developing, so expect more information to come out about the split in the coming days.

