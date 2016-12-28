National
Man Hold Up Store Just To Go Facebook Live!!! (Video)

17 hours ago

A man armed with a large kitchen knife held up a deli in Staten Island, demanded that he appear on Facebook Live, and stole an ice cream cone before sauntering off. Rasheem Harrison, 30, walked into the Jersey Street deli in New York City on Wednesday morning and threatened to kill Abdul ‘AK’ Aziz if he didn’t film him on Facebook. Aziz, 28, a local celebrity who has nearly 7,000 followers on the social media platform, said he feared for his life and complied with Harrison’s bizarre request.

