Cavs Player Tristan Thompson Gets a Huge Gift from Kris Jenner

Tristan Thompson got more than just a win over the Golden State Warriors for Christmas this year. The Cleveland Cavaliers player also got showered in gifts by his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s mom, reality star Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ Sports, Jenner gave Thompson, who is rumored to be engaged to and planning to star on a reality show with Khloe, an unreleased Louis Vuitton bag, a cigar ashtray and, to top it all off, an $85,000 watch.

