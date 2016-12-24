Lil Uzi Vert Has Signed To Taylor Gang

Lil Uzi Vert is Taylor made.

Wiz Khalifa has made it official — Uzi has signed to his Taylor Gang Entertainment. He joins a roster that already includes Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign, Chevy Woods, Berner, Tuki Carter and J.R. Donato.

Uzi’s working on his sophomore album, Luv Is Rage 2. He’s reportedly been in the studio with Kanye West recently. (AllHipHop)

Talk About It:

Taylor Gang artists all hustle. No lazy bones here.

No excuses now — Uzi has big-label muscle behind him.

Uzi can use his advance to help pay his legal bills from that dirt-bike arrest.