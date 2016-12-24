Fasho Celebrity News
Lil Uzi Vert Has Signed To Taylor Gang

22 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Lil Uzi Vert is Taylor made.

Wiz Khalifa has made it official — Uzi has signed to his Taylor Gang Entertainment. He joins a roster that already includes Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign, Chevy Woods, BernerTuki Carter and J.R. Donato.

Uzi’s working on his sophomore album, Luv Is Rage 2. He’s reportedly been in the studio with Kanye West recently. (AllHipHop)

  • Taylor Gang artists all hustle. No lazy bones here.
  • No excuses now — Uzi has big-label muscle behind him.
  • Uzi can use his advance to help pay his legal bills from that dirt-bike arrest.
Continue reading Lil Uzi Vert Has Signed To Taylor Gang

