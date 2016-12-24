CARRIE FISHER: Hospitalized After Heart Attack

0 reads Leave a comment
Carrie Fisher is fighting for her life — and this time it’s not just a movie plot.
According to TMZ, the Star Wars icon and author suffered “a massive heart attack” 15 minutes before her flight from London to L.A. landed today (Friday). She was given CPR onboard and rushed to a hospital once the plane touched down. Her condition was later described as “critical.”
Fisher, who turned 60 earlier this year, had been on tour promoting her latest book. As of Saturday morning, Fisher was deemed in “stable” condition but remained in intensive care.
