’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead At 23

Just a young chick tryna make it 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/ZyRjwRKRIE — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has passed away from a suspected overdose. She was just 23 years old.

TMZ reports: Valerie’s mom tells us she was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie, who was in the bathroom, but she did not come out. We’re told the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive.

The coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death but we’re told it appears to be an OD.

The site reports that just last week Valerie was “busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement. She attempted to run from cops, who subdued her.” Valerie’s mom is currently taking care of her seven-year-old daughter, beautiful little Nevaeh. May she rest in peace.

Hope everyone had a good day ❤️ I was in heaven pic.twitter.com/Fv0FCINaRs — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

SOURCE: TMZ