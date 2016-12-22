News
A Houston Church Wants Their Pastor Removed Over A Sex Tape

16 hours ago

The past few years have been so unorthodox that even churches are becoming apart of huge Hollwood-like scandals.

Salem Missionary Baptist Church  has been in Houston for more than 80 years, and now the temple has some drama that they’re not leaving to God to handle. According to reports, members of the 100 people congregation want their Pastor Hosea Stubblefield out of the church and dismissed from his duties after a woman posted three sex videos of Rev. Stubblefield with various women on her blog. She claims to have once dated the 32-year-old divorced pastor.

Deacon Craig Davis, whose daughter also dated Stubblefield, wants him out of the pulpit. He said in a statement, “Disgusting, I trusted and believed. I had been working with him for over a year before he became our pastor. I was sitting in different pastor sermons and it was just disgusting knowing I was betrayed.”

Last Sunday, Stubblefield admitted to making the videos in front of the entire congregation and made it clear that it was two years ago. However, Davis says he told the pastor to leave earlier this month but he refused. Other members say they will never return to the church until the pastor has been removed.

