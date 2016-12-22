NEWS ROUNDUP: North Carolina Legislators Fail To Repeal Anti-LGBT Bill…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

Plans to repeal an anti-LGBT law in North Carolina failed on Wednesday after state legislators could not agree on how to reform the bill. The legislation, dubbed the House Bill 2, makes it mandatory for individuals who identify as transgender to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificate. The legislation also blocks legal protection for those who are a part of the LGBT community. After over nine hours of meeting, Republican and Democratic leaders in the state could not devise a concrete plan for a repeal. “We came here to solve a problem that apparently nobody had any clear idea as to how it was going to be solved,” said Senator Daniel T. Blue Jr. The controversial law has sparked several protests and lawsuits since it was implemented. The fight to have the bill repealed will likely spill over into 2017. Read more.

Just days after Heisman trophy-winner Rashaan Salaam, 42, was found dead in a park near his home in Boulder, Colorado, his cause of death has been revealed, reports The New York Times. His death is being investigated as a likely suicide, the report says. Autopsy results are expected in about a month. Read more.

Hillary Clinton isn’t the only politician that has found herself in the midst of an e-mail scandal. On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel admitted that he used a personal e-mail address for business matters. His confession comes after he settled a lawsuit with the Better Government Association. The group took legal action against Mayor Emanuel requesting full disclosure of unreleased material under the Freedom of Information Act. Under the settlement, Emanuel released 2,700 pages of e-mails. “I’m pleased that we were able to come to a reasonable agreement with the Better Government Association today to ensure that transparency keeps up with technology and the realities of modern communication,” he said in a statement. Read more.

Actress Viola Davis has hit a major milestone in her career. According to reports, Davis will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Viola is one of the actresses who always mesmerize fans with her talent. She is amazing and we are thrilled that she will grace our world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer for the Walk of Fame, in a statement. She will become the first star of 2017 to be added to the Walk of Fame. Davis’ induction ceremony is slated to take place on January 5 at 11:30 AM PST. Read more.

Legendary singer Stevie Wonder had a full circle moment in Detroit on Wednesday when the musician had a street named in his honor. A part of Woodward Avenue near downtown Detroit was renamed “Stevie Wonder Avenue.” Mayor Mike Duggan, other local politicians, and fans gathered for the unveiling of the new street name. “We are on a journey,” said Wonder. “When I think about this street, now being Stevie Wonder Avenue, I want all of us to walk down the street that leads us to a place of humanity and equality, of fairness and respect for each other.” During his days at Motown, Wonder resided in Detroit, just a mile away from the record label’s headquarters. “Naming this street in his honor is reflective of the profound impact that he has had on both the city of Detroit and Motown’s legacy,” said Robin Terry, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO. Read more.

SEE ALSO:

Backlash Against North Carolina’s “Bathroom Bill” & Mississippi’s “Religious Freedom” Law Increases

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae & More Land Golden Globe Nominations