Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

What’s The Most Annoying Word OF 2016???

8 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
9 reads
Leave a comment

A new poll conducted by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion has revealed the most annoying words and phrases of 2016 and “whatever” was the top pick for the eight time.

38 percent of those polled said the word “whatever,” especially when used to express indifference, is the most annoying word. But it’s actually a little less annoying than it was last year when 43 percent of people chose it. The second-most annoying word or phrase this year is “no offense, but,” as in, “no offense, but you use the word “whatever” way too much.”

There was a third-place tie this year between “You know, right?” and “I can’t even.” Fifth on the list is the word “huge” which was used a lot during the presidential election. (Washington Post)

Talk About It:

  • Surprisingly, the word “like” didn’t make the top five.
  • What other words or phrases do you find annoying?
  • What about, “just sayin,'” or “random,” or “amazeballs?”
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

11 Celebs Who Totally Won 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebs Who Totally Won 2016

Continue reading What’s The Most Annoying Word OF 2016???

11 Celebs Who Totally Won 2016

2016 managed to bring the world to its knees, but in any setting, there are always those who thrive despite the odds. On that note, here’s a list of celebrities who totally kicked this year’s ass.

2016 , annoying , donjuanfasho , Most , Of , The , What's , Word

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 20 hours ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 4 days ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 4 days ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 5 days ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 5 days ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 5 days ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 5 days ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 7 days ago
Jessica White Smolders On The Cover Of ‘Sheen’ Magazine
 7 days ago
Meagan Good To Star In ‘Foxy Brown’ TV…
 1 week ago
‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
 1 week ago
Season 2 Teaser Trailer For ‘Underground’ Drops +…
 1 week ago