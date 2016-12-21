Music
Home > Music

Hip Hop Spot: Is Kanye West Trying To Compete With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
3 reads
Leave a comment


Kanye West shocked and confused the world when he took a meeting with Donald Trump shortly after coming out of the hospital. The event, though high-profile, came with very little clarity. And many folks are wondering what business Kanye could possibly have with a President-elect that liberal America dislikes so much.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Special guest Ed Lover has a theory, and it has less to do with politics than it does to do with Jay Z. Hit play above to hear Headkrack and  explain more on this story in this exclusive video from the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts The Future Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Kim Kardashian Distancing Herself From Kanye West? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeezy Explains Kanye West’s Real Problem With Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Jay Z Has A Touching Response To Kanye West’s Rants [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Hip Hop Spot: Is Kanye West Trying To Compete With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)

Kanye West and Jay Z’s friendship is like nothing else.

competition , Donald Trump , Hip-Hop Spot , jay-z , kanye west

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 20 hours ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 4 days ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 4 days ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 5 days ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 5 days ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 5 days ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 5 days ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 7 days ago
Jessica White Smolders On The Cover Of ‘Sheen’ Magazine
 7 days ago
Meagan Good To Star In ‘Foxy Brown’ TV…
 1 week ago
‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
 1 week ago
Season 2 Teaser Trailer For ‘Underground’ Drops +…
 1 week ago