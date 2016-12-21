Singer Janelle Monae’ Was Fired For Singing [VIDEO]

Singer/Entertainer/Model Janelle Monae’ reflects on being fired, from Office Depot for singing, in a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Just think if it wasn’t for that we might not have had her beautiful face to be the face of Cover Girl. Not to mention we might not have been exposed to some more great music from her own artists, because she is the creator of Wondaland Arts Society. Wondaland Arts Society brought us the Grammy nominated “Classic Man” Jidenna.

Singing Got Janelle Monáe Fired from Office Depot

Jidenna Classic Man

