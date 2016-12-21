Heartbreaking: Former NFL Player Found Dead In The Basement Of A Detroit Home

Two men were found dead in the basement of a Detroit home on Tuesday evening. According to reports, one of the deceased was former NFL player. Eddins was a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.

The second man found has been identified as 32-year-old Ricky McFarland. Though not much is known about what led to their deaths, police say “a man came home around 6 p.m. Tuesday to find his son and another man dead in the basement. Both had suffered multiple gunshots wounds.”

We will continue to keep you updated as police are continuing to investigate the incident. See photos of Eddins and McFarland here. May they rest in peace.

SOURCE: ClickOnDetroit