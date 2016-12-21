Heartbreaking: Former NFL Player Found Dead In The Basement Of A Detroit Home

0 reads Leave a comment
Two men were found dead in the basement of a Detroit home on Tuesday evening. According to reports, one of the deceased was former NFL player Robert Eddins. Eddins was a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.
The second man found has been identified as 32-year-old Ricky McFarland. Though not much is known about what led to their deaths, police say “a man came home around 6 p.m. Tuesday to find his son and another man dead in the basement. Both had suffered multiple gunshots wounds.”
We will continue to keep you updated as police are continuing to investigate the incident. See photos of Eddins and McFarland here. May they rest in peace.
SOURCE: ClickOnDetroit
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
15 photos Launch gallery
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
1. Gwen Ifill, a titan in the industry of journalism, died from uterine cancer on November 21. She was 61.1 of 15
2. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.Source:Getty 15 of 15
