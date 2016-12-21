Expect A Trey Songz Album In 2017

Is the world ready for a new Trey Songz album? I think it has been longgg over due, BUT we should be expecting straight fire after pictures surfaced of trey and straight back braids. Took me back to the “Just Gotta Make It” days.

Tonight we in Oakland!!! #freshduraglines A photo posted by treysongz (@treysongz) on Dec 18, 2016 at 4:50pm PST

In a recent interview Trey speaks on how music is lacking content and wants to keep your attention.

“The visuals, the audio, the pictures, everything, it’s a plan for it,”he said in the interview. “Nowadays music is so like fast food and content in general, not just music, everybody takes everything in so fast and they’re on to the next thing. So I want to figure out how to hold people’s attention.” Tremaine will be the follow-up to 2014’s Trigga album.” – Fader

Source: Fader

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: