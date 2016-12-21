4 reads Leave a comment
Fat Joe loves the kids.
The Terror Squad CEO recently visited his former elementary school to donate 20 computers to students. The “All the Way Up” rapper visited PS 146 in the South Bronx on Tuesday morning, where he spoke to the kids about the importance of learning. Joe said, “As long as you get an education and you stay focused, the future is yours… There’s nothing you can’t do.”
The donation was made in the memory of Lisa Cartagena, Fat Joe’s younger sister and a former student of PS 146 who died during childbirth. The computers will arrive at the school in early 2017. (New York Daily News)
Talk About It:
- This is such a great gesture because it gives the kids the tools they need to learn and honors Joe’s sister’s memory at the same time.
- You can tell Fat Joe hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
- Moves like this are what being a boss is all about.
- Cam’ron should donate some PCs to Harlem — since he “keeps the ‘puters ‘putin'” and all.
