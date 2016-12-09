CLOSE
Tarahji Brought The Heat Out For Her “White Hot Holiday” [VIDEO]

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

FOX Empire’s Tarahji p. Henson put all her cookie’s in the oven for her annual “Tarahji White Hot Holiday” which aired last night on Fox.

Tarahji P. Henson a real “Around The Way Girl”, if you read her book, heart touches all that she comes in contact with. Which is why her Holiday special included all her Empire cast, Tyrese from Baby Boy, Snoop Dogg, rising star Andra Day and many others. A phenomenal cast of talents at a time when the world needed a Holiday show with Holiday music that put a little love in the worlds heart. Even Taye Diggs lended his musical vocals. WOW, who knew?

Check out what the holiday’s are really about below:

Tarahji Brought The Heat Out For Her “White Hot Holiday” [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

