Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith Made A Bad Look Away Play [VIDEO]

The first rule in sports is that you keep going until the whistle blows. Well JR Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers apparently forgot about that rule.

In the Cavs loss to Milwaukee, J.R. Smith, during the game decided to walk off court and show some love to Milwaukee Buck Jason Terry. The hug moment left a wide open play for Tony Snell to score on a wide open dunk. Which led To Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to go off…literally.

Check out the defensive look away play that went bad video below:

