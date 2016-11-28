Delta Airplane Passenger Banned for Life

NEW YORK – Delta Air Lines has apologized for failing to eject a Donald Trump supporter from one of its flights after he yelled at other passengers, calling some of the women on the plane “Hillary b – – – – – s.”

The airline says he’ll never be allowed to fly Delta again, and that it’s refunding every passenger on that flight the full price of their tickets.

The unnamed passenger was on a flight from Atlanta headed to Allentown, PA, last Tuesday night when he was captured on a video that has since gone viral. More than 2.2 million have viewed it since it was posted on Facebook.

“Donald Trump, baby,” he shouts while standing in the aisle, clapping his hands above his head.

“That’s right, this man knows what’s up,” he said pointing to one passenger. “We got some Hillary b – – – – – s on here?”

“Donald Trump is your president, every God damn one of you,” he says at the end of the 45-second video. “If you don’t like it, too bad.”

